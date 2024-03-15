Man arrested in Morisset over alleged historic sexual assault

A man has been arrested in Morisset over an alleged historical sexual assault on the Central Coast.

In 1996, a 35-year-old woman, now aged 63, was at her home in Lake Munmorah when a man allegedly entered and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Over 27 years later on February 27 this year, the woman received a knock on the door of the same home, by a man who police will allege in court, was the same person who sexually assaulted her.

Following an extensive investigation, a 52-year-old man was arrested on Alliance Drive in Morisset and charged with three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, two counts of assault with act of indecency, aggravated break and enter and commit felony – inflict ABH, aggravated break and enter and commit felony – people there, inflict ABH with intent to have sexual intercourse with other, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.

He was refused bail and will appear in Wyong Local Court on Friday.