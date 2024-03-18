Ladies Out To Conquer Kokoda For Mark Hughes Foundation

The 23 intrepid women taking on the Kokoda Track for the Mark Hughes Foundation | Image supplied.

NRLW star Millie Elliott and a group of 23 women have set off from Newcastle ahead of their eight day trek of the Kokoda Track, in a bid to raise $400,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

The former Knights Women’s team captain is being joined by others including Kirralee Hughes, Kris Buderus, two brain cancer coordinators and four women who have lost a loved one to the insidious disease, all in the name of brain cancer research.

Setting off from Newcastle in the early hours of Monday morning, the group make their way to Brisbane Airport where they flew out for Papua New Guinea.

Kokoda is not for the faint-hearted, with the group in for a gruelling 96 kilometre hike through the rugged rainforest terrain.

It is the second Ladies Trek for the Foundation following the success of the inaugural journey to the summit of Tasmania’s Mount Maria last year, where $300,000 was raised.