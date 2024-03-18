Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon farewelled at Cessnock funeral

Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon has been farewelled at a funeral in Cessnock today.

The son of former Hunter MP and Minister for Defence Joel Fitzgibbon tragically died during a parachuting incident as part of a military training exercise on March 6.

Lance Corporal Fitzgibbon suffered head injuries, after his parachute failed to deploy properly at the RAAF Base in Richmond overnight.

Among the hundreds of mourners who attended the service were Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce.