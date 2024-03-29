Funding delivered for Merewether and Bar Beach erosion

New funding will help deliver a plan to turn the tide in the battle against erosion along the strip between Merewether and Bar Beach.

The state government has provided Newcastle Council with $116,000 which will be used to carry out a cost-benefit analysis and viability assessment as it works to develop a Coastal Management Program for the city’s southern beaches.

An east coast low back in 2022 almost completely stripped Bar Beach of sand and left bare rock exposed in its wake.

This funding is only the tip of the iceberg though, with the council anticipating significant investment will be needed over the next few years to protect the iconic beaches.