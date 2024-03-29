Hunter Water says “earthy or musty” tasting water is safe to drink

If you’ve noticed your water looking a little murky and tasking a little funny, Hunter Water says it remains safe to drink.

The water authority says there is a naturally occurring compound known as MIB (Methyl-Isobourneol0 in parts of the supply network, which can cause the water to have an earthy or musty taste and odour.

Locals in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens are most likely to see the changes, which is expected to clear in the next few days.

To improve removal of MIB at Grahamstown Water Treatment Plant, a powdered activated carbon is being used to remove the compounds, which is also safe.