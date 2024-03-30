Police launch appeal following suspicious house fire at Islington

Police have issued an appeal for information into a suspicious house fire at Islington last week.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Norfolk Avenue shortly after 11am on March 25, following reports of the blaze.

Crews managed to contain the flames to a single room, however the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

No one was injured as a result, however Strike Force Rhodochrosite has been established, with detectives now investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam of CCTV footage from the areas is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.