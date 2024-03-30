Teens charged over pursuit through Lake Macquarie

Two teenagers have been charged over a police chase through Lake Macquarie and Newcastle overnight.

Police spotted a stolen white Porsche Cayenne travelling on Main Road, Glendale, which prompted a pursuit to get underway, however it was short-lived, being called off due to safety concerns.

But as luck would have it, PolAir was able to track the car through local streets in Newcastle, before road spikes were successfully deployed back on Main Road, Glendale, deflating two tyres.

The pursuit was picked back up and lead Police to Portland Drive in Cameron Park, where the vehicle came to a stop and the 16-year-old driver and passenger arrested after attempting to flee on foot.

The Porsche along with an Audi A5, were stolen from a home in Valentine on Wednesday and involved in a separate police chase in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers attempted to stop them on Minmi Road, Fletcher and following a chase, lost sight of the Porsche, but managed to capture the driver of the Audi at Heatherbrae, where the 17-year-old driver was arrested and charged.

The two teenagers involved in the latest pursuit have been charged.

The driver with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, two counts of attempted aggravated break and enter dwelling in company – steal, enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, larceny, and breach of bail.

The passenger charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Both are due to appear in Paramatta Children’s Court on Saturday.