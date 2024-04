Packages of cocaine are continuing to wash up on NSW beaches.

The multi-million-dollar haul first appeared on the central coast on December 22, and since then parcels and drums containing cocaine have been located at a wide range of NSW beaches, including Pelican, Blacksmiths and Newcastle Ocean Baths.

Overnight, five more packages washed up on Sydney’s northern beaches.

It’s thought the cocaine came adrift from a ship which was off the NSW coast during heavy storms.

Image: NSW Police.