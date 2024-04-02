Glendale TAFE in line for major upgrades

Glendale TAFE is in line for major upgrades with the state government unveiling a $2.6 million investment.

The cash will be used to improve accessibility with lift replacements, as well as bolstering WIFI connectivity.

The campus will also see an infrastructure overhaul with a storm water replacement.

It’s part of a broader $300 million spend on TAFE facilities across NSW this financial year.

Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery MP says TAFE NSW plays a vital role in supporting the local economy by equipping students with the industry-aligned skills that employers need.

“When students learn their craft or trade using industry-standard equipment, and high-quality digital technology, they are much more likely to graduate with the kind of job-ready skills that employers are looking for.

“This investment ensures our local TAFE NSW campus is equipped to meet the educational and employment needs of the local community,” Ms Hornery said.