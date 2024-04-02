Woman leads police on a high-speed chase at Singleton while under the influence

A woman will appear in court later this year, after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Hunter over the long weekend.

Just before midnight on Sunday officers were patrolling the New England Highway at Singleton, when they clocked a Kia Sportage travelling at 135 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone.

After unsuccessfully attempting to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit was initiated and at Rix’s Creek, the driver lost control and left the roadway, crashing into trees.

The woman was arrested at the scene and subjected to a roadside breath test, where she allegedly blew a positive result.

The 42-year-old was taken to Singleton Police Station, before being taken to the Singleton Hospital for minor injuries.

Following a check-up she was charged with a number of offences and will appear in Singleton Local Court in June.