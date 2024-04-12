Emergency services rush to Newcastle Library with reports of a fire

Emergency services were rushed to Newcastle Library on Friday with reports of a fire.

Newcastle Fire Command says units arrived on the scene on Laman Street and quickly got to work on the blaze emanating from a lithium battery.

A City of Newcastle spokesperson says it sparked, after a member of the public misplaced a the battery in a recycling box.

“Patrons were evacuated safely, and no damage occurred. The library will remain closed for the rest of the day,” the spokesperson said.

Fire crews placed the battery in a bucket of water, before moving it outside and hung around to help ventilate the building.

Image: Newcastle Libraries