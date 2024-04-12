Teens on intimidation charges

Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly wreaking havoc in the Jesmond area.

The pair – aged 18 and 16 – are accused of riding their motorbikes – one carrying a baseball bat – around the Jesmond shopping centre area and intimidating members of the public on March 29.

The Law eventually caught up with them yesterday morning, when police executed two search warrants on homes in Wallsend and Fletcher.

The 18-year-old was charged with a number of related offences, while the 16-year-old was also charged with additional break and enter offences relating to an incident in Rankin Park in June last year and Warabrook in January.

Both were refused bail.