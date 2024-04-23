Council approves new apartments in Swansea

A three-storey apartment and commercial building in Lake Macquarie has been approved by Lake Macquarie Council.

The plans, which went before the council at its meeting on Monday night had proposed to construct the building on Lake Road, featuring 20 apartments, ground floor retail and 21 car parking spaces.

The council was tasked with considering a variation to the maximum height limit for the area, with the developer seeking to exceed it by 22 per cent.

The plans argued that the exceedance was needed due to the 2.8 metre height limit required for the ground floor due to flooding requirements.

It attracted a number of objections as well as a petition with around 100 signatures from residents raising concerns around traffic, over shadowing and drainage issues.