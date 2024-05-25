Checkered Flag Set To Be Waved In Newcastle For 2024 Variety NSW Bash Today

The iconic Variety NSW Bash will go out with a bang in Newcastle today.

Back for its 32nd year raising vital funds to support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability, participants will cross the finish line at Foreshore Park following a seven-day road trip across 2,400km.

Among the Bashers are Novocastrian father-daughter duo Jamie and Tracy Price.

The pair have a very colourful Minions themed car and are dressed up in yellow shirts and blue overalls.

This is Jamie’s 42nd Bash for Variety, who has completed 27 NSW Bashed and 15 B to B Bashes.

Hunter-based construction company Daracon is also in the running for a 25th year, having raised more than $1.75 Million for Variety over the decades and has added $118,238 to that total this time around.

In what is his 42nd year of involvement, Adam Kelly is behind the wheel of Team Daracon’s construction themed vehicle.

A total $95,000 in grants was awarded to rural schools and communities along the route which included Gunnedah, Emmaville, Warwick, Yangan, Moonie, Roma, Bymount, Begonia, St George, Mungindi, Garah, Moree, Mallawa, Mullaley, Tamworth, Duri, Muswellbrook and Newcastle.

Tony Warner, CEO of Variety NSW/ACT said they were thrilled to be bringing back the event for another year

“This event is a cornerstone of our fundraising efforts, and it plays a vital role in helping us provide essential support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability across NSW,” Mr Warner said.

“The Variety NSW Bash is not just about the drive; it’s about the incredible people who participate. From seasoned veterans to first-time Bashers, everyone comes together with a shared passion for making a difference in the lives of children.”

While taking the road less travelled, participants of this rewarding adventure raised funds for children in need.

The NSW Bash culminates in a Family Fun Day being held at Foreshore Park from 11am – 3pm.