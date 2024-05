Feel the warmth of generosity as we help raise much needed funds to help make a difference in the lives of children.

Pete Davis talks with Michael (Fire and Rescue NSW) and Ellie (John Hunter Children’s Hospital), regarding the upcoming Charity Race day for John Hunter Hospital Children’s burns section.

To purchase tickets – https://forms.office.com/r/Rz7V8pucSg

If you want to make a tax-deductible donation use – https://forms.office.com/r/FcRuF4C5JY

Listen to the Podcast below: