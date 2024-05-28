Police Investigating After Cardiff Business Ransacked By Thieves

Thieves broke into Freeze Queen last week leaving the business thousands of dollars worse off | Image Freeze Queen.

Police are on the hunt for a number of thieves after a small business in Cardiff was broken into last week.

Just before midnight on Thursday, two people smashed their way through the front door of Freeze Queen on Merrion Way and made off with two trolley loads of freeze-dried sweets, chocolate and other confectionary.

Then around 2.40am on Friday, another two individuals came across the scene and entered the store before stealing more stock and several electronic items.

When the ransacked premises was discovered, police were notified and officers attached to Lake Macquarie City Police District launched an investigation.

The break in has left the business closed until further notice and thousands of dollars out of pocket due to damages and inventory loss.

Owners Nicola and Adam said they were “heartbroken”.

“We work tirelessly to bring something sweet to Cardiff. We just have no words,” they said in a post on social media.

A gofundme page has been set up by another member of the local business community in a bid to help the couple cover the costs.

At the time of publication more than $1800 of the $2500 target had been donated.

“Adam and I are so so so overwhelmed with the amount of messages of support, the shares, the visits today in store while we were cleaning up,” Nicola said on social media.

“We honestly can’t thank you enough for how lucky we are to have so many people love and support our small business”

“we are out of pocket thousands… our shop is closed until further notice to rebuild the stock and repurchase everything again. Any donation to help us get back open and continue spreading sweetness to Newcastle is much much appreciated.”

As police inquiries continue anyone with information about the break in is urged contact Crime Stoppers.