Emergency services rush to building fire in Maitland

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire in Maitland on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30pm authorities received numerous calls to triple-zero about the blaze on High Street.

The fire impacting a single level office building was threatening adjoining properties, however fire crews have managed to bring it under control.

Superintendent Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue says thankfully the building was unoccupied.

“Firefighters will continue to for the next couple of hours to get complete extinguishment.

“The building has suffered significant damage and we have got no reports of any injuries.

“Once we get the fire out we will start to have a look at where and how this fire started,” Supt Int Dewberry said.