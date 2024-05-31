Drugs, firearms seized in Lake arrest

A man has been charged over alleged drug possession, following a search of a home in Bonnells Bay

Police descended on the property on St Clair Street at around 12:25 on Wednesday afternoon, as part of a continuing investigation.

During the search of the home, officers allegedly located and seized several items including a firearm, machete, several knives, three motorbikes and cannabis, with an estimated street value of $2400.

A 24-year-old man at the scene was issued a court attendance notice and will appear in Toronto local court next month.