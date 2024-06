Four Hunter Valley areas have featured in the top 10 for housing price growth over the past year.

The latest figures form Core Logic show the prices of homes in the Hunter Valley outside Newcastle and Lake Macquarie rose by 9 per cent – the third-highest regional area in NSW.

On the eastern shores of Lake Macquarie, the average price of a home is now about 920-thousand dollars, a rise of 7 per cent.

Newcastle’s house prices increased by 6.2 per cent for a median price of 904-thousand dollars.