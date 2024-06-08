Police renew appeal for information about two break and enter incidents in Port Stephens

Police have renewed an appeal for information about two break and enter incidents in Port Stephens earlier this year.

The first occurred about night of January 15, when two men allegedly entered a shop on Nelson Bay Road in Williamtown and stole an amount of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene in a silver Subaru.

It’s believed the pair attempted to break into another property at Salt Ash shortly before.

The other incident took place in Tea Gardens when three travelling in a stolen Ford Ranger, forced their way into a tobacconist on Myall Road in the early hours of March 16 and made off with an ATM machine.

The vehicle, stolen from Corlette, was sighted on Tarean Road in Karuah and while a pursuit was initiated, it was called off after officers lost sight of the car.

As investigations continue into both incidents, anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.