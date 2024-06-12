Big boost approved for Lake tourism

Raffertys Resort has been green lit for a facelift in a bid to bolster tourism offerings in Lake Macquarie.

Councillors endorsed two items last night to pave the way for development at the Cams Wharf destination, pending approval from the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces.

The first was a planning proposal to allow an increase in maximum building heights at the resort, enabling tourism development capable of attracting a five-star hotel operator

The second was a development application to give consent for construction of a new pub, ancillary function centre, swimming pool and car park within Raffertys Resort.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says the city currently lacks branded four-star or higher hotels and executive apartment properties.