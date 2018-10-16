Richard and Kim Jets coach Ernie Merrick speaks about the team’s first match for 2018. shannaOctober 16, 2018 3:11 amOctober 16, 2018 Richard King caught up with Newcastle Jets coach, Ernie Merrick, http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Ernie-Merrick-1.mp3 ahead of the team’s first game of the A-league season against the Wellington Phoenix on Sunday. News Previous ArticlePopulation Problem alacarte Ponzi Scheme – Dick SmithNext ArticleGraham Nickisson is retiring from flying the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after 38 years on the job.