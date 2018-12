Richard & Kim will spoke with Julie Talevski, the aunty of missing Newcastle woman Gordana Kotevski. A digital billboard will be on display at McDonald Jones Stadium for two weeks featuring Gordana’s picture in a bid to help solve the 24 yr old cold case. The Newcastle Jets have given the billboard to the family in a bid to prompt memories of Gordana. She was 16 when she was abducted from Charlestown in November 1994. If you know anything please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-Julie-Talevski-.mp3