Richard & Kim spoke with Dr John Mackenzie, Newcastle city Greens Councilor, about fresh concerns over the underground fire at Kooragang Island. The EPA have admitted the pollution levels have recently exceeded air quality standards. They have also only been monitoring the fire for two weeks despite the fact it’s been burning since January 3. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2HD-Interview-Dr-John-Mackenzie-1.mp3