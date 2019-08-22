Richard & Kim spoke with Maitland levee business owner, John Lee, who reckons they have a huge parking problem in the CBD. He claims lack of parking is having a big impact on traders with people avoiding coming into the area all together.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Is lack of parking in Maitland’s CBD having an impact on businesses?
Richard & Kim spoke with Maitland levee business owner, John Lee, who reckons they have a huge parking problem in the CBD. He claims lack of parking is having a big impact on traders with people avoiding coming into the area all together.
Previous ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – August 21