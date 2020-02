Richard & Kim spoke with the Chair of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons National Trauma Committee, Dr John Crozier, about the call for a zero blood-alcohol limit for motorists following the tragic death of four children in Sydney’s on the weekend. The 29 year old old driver allegedly had a blood alcohol reading three times the legal limit.

We have also conducted an online poll on our facebook page to get you, our listeners feedback on whether it should be changed. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2HD-Interview-John-Crozier.mp3