Anthony Albanese visits the Hunter

Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Labor opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, who is visiting the Hunter today. He’ll be visiting Tomago Aluminium to talk about jobs and energy. Kurri Kurri pre school will also be getting a visit to talk about the cost of childcare.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2HD-interview-Anthony-Albanese-3.mp3