Police appealing for assistance in locating missing Millers Forrest woman

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are appealing for the help of the public to find a missing woman.

74-year-old Lynette was last seen at her Millers Forrest home on Monday morning. At the time she was wearing a red and white sleeveless dress and sandals.

Police say she is 160cm tall, slim build, grey short hair and a tanned complexion.

It’s believed Lynette may be driving her 2018 Silver Suzuki Vitara with NSW registration plates – LR445.

Serious concerns are being held for her well-being and anyone with information is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers.