Hunter-first Fab Lab opens in Lake Macquarie

In a first for the Hunter region, a cutting-edge space for people to create, invent, learn and innovate has opened up in Lake Macquarie.

Called a ‘Fab Lab’ for short, the digital fabrication laboratory joins more than 1700 similar venues in 100 countries around the world.

The Fab Lab officially opened on Friday night and Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said it’s the latest example of how they’re embracing innovation.

“It’s the first Fab Lab for regional NSW, and will provide access to the skills, materials and advanced technology to allow anyone to make almost anything they can dream up.”

The new facility, at the Swansea Centre building that already houses Swansea Library and SEEN@Swansea, will include a variety of equipment for digital fabrication prototyping, as well as a program of activities for learning, sharing ideas and collaborating on global Fab Lab challenges.

Equipment includes a 3D scanner and printers, a laser cutter, computer-controlled cutting and engraving machines, a green screen room, vlogging equipment, virtual reality headsets and high-powered computers for game design, graphic design and rendering.

Access to the Fab Lab will be via public workshops, open days or the ‘Lake Make Club’ membership program.

Lake Macquarie City Council Smart Cities Lead Claire Chaikin-Bryan said the new Fab Lab would provide a hub for local innovators to come together, filling a gap in the region’s ‘makerspace’ market.

“This is an opportunity for us to build a network of local innovators, and to really nurture that concept of collaboration and knowledge-sharing,” she said.

The Fab Lab was jointly funded by Council and the NSW State Library.

Go to library.lakemac.com.au to find out more about the new Fab Lab.