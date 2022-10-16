$3 million worth of road upgrades getting underway between Farley and Telarah

Ground will soon be broken on much needed upgrades to a stretch of road between Farley and Telarah.

Nearly $3 million has been put aside by Maitland Council through their Capital Works Program and developer contributions to rehabilitate and widen the road surface of Wollombi Road from Green Street, Telarah to Own Pen Lane at Farley.

A brand new shared path will also be built along the eastern side of Wollombi Road including a 2.5 metre wide foot/cycle bridge across Stony Creek.

Mayor Philip Penfold said Farley is one of Maitland’s fast growing suburbs so these works are vital.

“Our infrastructure spend for this financial year is around $29.2 million and this project is worth around 10% of that, which shows Council understands how important it is to provide this type of infrastructure to improve access to and from Farley,

“The shared pathway is particularly important as it helps diversify the transport options available to anyone who wants to get to or from Farley, and not limit people to having to rely on cars or public transport.

“We know that there’s a growing need and desire for these types of infrastructure and improvements across Maitland and as a Council, we’re committed to exploring and delivering more of these projects in the future,” said Mayor Penfold.

Council said they are currently approaching the end of the Design phase in this project and expect to begin construction on these projects in late 2022 and conditions permitting, completed by June 2023.

It comes after the eighth set of traffic lights were turned on for the Farley area. There is a new set of lights at the intersection of Wollombi Road and the New England Highway at Rutherford to also help accommodate the growing population.