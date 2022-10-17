Major Broadway musical headed to Newcastle

A major Broadway musical will be hitting the stage at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre for an extended run next year.

Tony and Olivier award-winning Come From Away, will be the first Broadway production to come to Newcastle in 30 years.

It tells the real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the small Newfoundland community that sprang into action to welcome the ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

It’s being labelled a big coup for the region, following the likes of Elton John who will be stopping by on his farewell tour in January.

Civic Theatre Manager Leonie Wallace says by securing a Broadway production like Come From Away, the Civic Theatre is now in consideration for future international theatre productions of this calibre.

“We’re delighted to welcome Come From Away to the historic Civic Theatre and look forward to seeing this spectacular production come to life on stage with our theatre’s iconic proscenium arch, grand tiered seating and incredible atmosphere.

“By securing this international Broadway production for Newcastle and Civic Theatre, we can demonstrate the demand for other musicals and live theatre productions on the national touring circuit,” Ms Wallace said.

Come From Away is showing at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre from February 18 until March 5 2023.