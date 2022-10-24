Almost 1000 Extra Places On Offer At UoN To Study Teaching, Nursing, Engineering From 2023

More places will be opened up for students to study courses in areas suffering skills shortages at the University of Newcastle.

967 extra commonwealth supported places have been allocated to the uni for people living in rural and remote areas, those from poorer backgrounds and Indigenous Australians by the Federal Government.

They will be able to study teaching, nursing and engineering at Newcastle starting next year or in 2024.

It follows Labor’s promise to invest $28 million to open up 20,000 university places across the country for people studying bachelor and sub-bachelor courses in areas of skills need like education, nursing, health, IT and engineering.

Across Australia, higher education providers have been allocated places in the following areas:

4,036 places in education, including 1,469 for teachers in early education

2,600 places in nursing

2,275 in IT

2,740 in health professions like pharmacists, health science and community health

1,738 in engineering.

The remaining courses will be offered in other areas of skills shortage.

The additional places nationally will be for students commencing study next year and in 2024 with an investment of up to $485.5 million over the next four years.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said it will open doors for students who might otherwise feel excluded from higher education.

“The University of Newcastle is a driving force and advocate for equity in higher education, with a long history of commitment to increasing access and participation for students from diverse backgrounds.”