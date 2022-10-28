News

Police Investigate Suspected Arson Attempt At Rutherford

A loud explosion left residents in Rutherford scrambling to put out a fire last night in a suspected arson attempt.

Emergency services responded to reports of the explosion on Avery Street around 8.30pm.

People emerged from their houses to find a small fire burning next to Crysler parked outside and attempted to smother the flames.

It was fully extinguished by firefighters and police then established a crime scene.

The car has been seized for forensic examination.

As investigations continue police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from 8pm to 8.45pm to contact Crime Stoppers.

