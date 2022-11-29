Lauren Parker takes out Athlete of the Year with a Disability award

Newcastle para-triathlete Lauren Parker has taken out the 2022 Athlete of the Year with a Disability award at the NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony overnight.

It’s the third time the sporting superstar has won the award – she also won the Athlete of the Year with a Disability award in 2018 and 2019.

She is the world’s top-ranked paratriathlete and became the first para-athlete in history to hold simultaneous World Championship titles in both World Triathlon and Ironman triathlon events.

Most recently the 33-year-old competed in the Abu Dhabi para-triathlon and won her third world title.

Sport NSW Chairperson, Chris Hall, congratulated all winners and finalists saying they brought great credit to themselves, to their sport, and to the state.

“NSW is the premier state for sport in Australia and our brilliant winners and finalists are beacons of inspiration for aspiring athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators. We pay tribute to our winners and wish them every success in the years to come,” he said.