Woman threatened with hammer at New Lambton

Police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly threatened another woman with a hammer at New Lambton yesterday.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to Russell Road at about 3pm yesterday following reports of a robbery.

Officers were told a 20-year-old woman had cash stolen from her after another woman threatened her with a hammer – police established a crime scene and are investigating,

Police have released an image of a car in an appeal to speak with the female driver. It’s believed she may be able to assist with the investigation.

The car has been described as a white/light grey sedan with a missing back window covered by a plastic bag.

The female driver has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in her 30s to early 40s, of thin build and with dyed red hair.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.