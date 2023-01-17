Entangled whale spotted off coast of Lake Macquarie has been freed

A young whale which was spotted entangled off the coast of Caves Beach yesterday has been freed by rescue crews.

Welfare organisation ORRCA put a call out yesterday for those on the water to keep an eye out for the mammal which was reportedly tangled in an orange buoy.

It was heading slowly in a southerly direction and was tracked overnight to Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast

Today the rescue organisation confirmed the whale was swimming along the Northern Beaches of Sydney, before heading further along to the waters off the coast of the Eastern Suburbs.

ORRCA said at the time that it was working with National Parks and Wildlife crews in an attempt to untangled the mammal.

They have now confirmed the whale has been freed this afternoon, but it is reportedly in a poor condition.

Image: ORRCA member D May.