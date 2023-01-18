Knights join other NRL teams in promotion boycott over CBA

The Newcastle Knights players have pulled the pin on their media commitments today, joining a growing list of clubs boycotting promotional activities this week.

Players across the board are boycotting all promotional activities until the NRL agrees to negotiate their Collective Bargaining Agreement — players say the pay in the latest agreement is fine, the salary cap has in fact increased by $2.5 million, but they want increased control of retirement, injury and medical funds and a greater share of club revenue.

Players say the new agreement is unsatisfactory.

The Rugby League Players Association are working with the NRL on the agreement.

Earlier this week the Cronulla Sharks and the St George Illawarra Dragons boycotted their promotional commitments.

The NRLW sides have been frustrated over their agreement for months – while they’ve been given a salary cap increase to $884,000 this year, the season still has no start date or length.

Knights media said they respect all parties involved and the ongoing negotiations.