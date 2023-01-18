More than $600k for Branxton’s town centre upgrade

The historic town centre of Branxton is in line for a major upgrade to improve connectivity and walkability for locals.

Cessnock City Council has been awarded $626,337 from the ninth round of the NSW Government’s Resources for Regions Fund to upgrade the northern side of Branxton from Church Street to Anvil Creek Bridge

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funding is thanks to the hard work of miners in the region.

“With a significant reduction in motor vehicle traffic over the years, this project will position the historical Branxton town centre as the place to stop for visitors heading to the Hunter Valley.

“This is one of 355 projects worth $560 million the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has rolled out to mining communities since it was established in 2012.”

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said this project built on the $31 million rolled out under Round Nine of the Resources for Regions Fund across 21 projects in the Upper Hunter electorate alone.

“These funds will be used to improve pedestrian access by widening the footpath, installing new street furniture and formalising on-road parking, so everyone who visits the local businesses in town has an enjoyable experience,

“The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our State with these precious resources, and I am pleased Cessnock City Council put forward these projects to support the ongoing prosperity of the local community.”

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the upgrades to Branxton Town Centre will bring the main street back to the heart of the community and make it a more inviting and accessible space for pedestrians.

“We’re dedicated to increasing connectivity in Branxton, creating a solid relationship between the main street and our side streets and promoting a sense of arrival for those visiting our town.”