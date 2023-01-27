Novocastrian Sangha back with Thunder

Novocastrian batsman Jason Sangha hoped he’d be back on the cricket field in time for the Big Bash League finals and after having surgery on his broken collarbone, he’s made it.

Sangha suffered from the injury back in December after was back on the field on Wednesday night after recovering quicker than he thought between the third and fifth week of his recovery.

In Sydney Thunder’s crucial game against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night, Sangha scored 10 runs from 11 balls – Thunder defeated the Stars in a tense three wicket win which was unconvincing but enough to put the Thunder into fourth on the ladder and secure a home final spot.

Thunder will play Brisbane Heat tonight at Sydney Showground Stadium with the winner backing up on Sunday night for another sudden-death match against the Melbourne Renegades.