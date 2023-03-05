Four injured and two dogs attacked in vicious home invasion in Muswellbrook

A horrific home invasion in Muswellbrook yesterday has seen four people injured and sparked a major police investigation.

Just after 1 am on Saturday morning, emergency services were called to a home on Forbes street following reports of an aggravated robbery.

It’s understood five men wearing balaclava’s and armed with weapons including knives, machetes, hammers and a pole, forced their way into a home an assaulted the occupants while demanding money.

A 59- year -old man, 47- year -old woman, 20- year- old man and 19- year -old woman were all treated at the scene for numerous injuries including a fractured skull, broken jaw, broken arm and lacerations. They were then transported to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Two pet dogs at the home were also attacked, struck with machetes and are in a serious condition after vet treatment.

Inquiries into the incident are underway with anyone who may have information urged to contact crime stoppers.