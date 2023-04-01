Hunter Medical Research Institute turns 25

One of the Hunter’s leading health and research body’s is celebrating a major milestone of 25 years of service.

The Hunter Medical Research Institute was formed in 1998, with just $100,000 and a bold vision to improve community well being in the region.

Today it stands on its own as a world-class institute with 1,600 researchers, students and staff, a number which has grown from just 90 over the past 25 years.

Institute Director Professor Kay Lambkin says the birthday candles have been lit on a year-long celebration.

“This year is a huge celebration of collaboration and partnership across the University of Newcastle, the Hunter New England Local Health District, HMRI and, most importantly, our amazing Hunter New England community.

“For 25 years, we’ve been working to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities and we do this by supporting world-class research that translates into real-life health and medical improvements.

“The coming year will be a time for us all to reflect and share; share our history and share our stories of the impact HMRI has had on us as researchers, clinicians, leaders, community members, participants, and research donors.

“For 25 years, we have been powering medical breakthroughs and for the next 25 years and beyond, we will continue to do the same,” Professor Lambkin said.