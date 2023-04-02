Military exhibition celebrates tattoo art

A new and free exhibition at the Newcastle Museum is paying homage to the stories of our veterans in an unusual way.

Curated by the Australian War Memorial, ‘The Ink in the Lines’ exhibit features photos of tattoos that former and current serving members have inked on their skin and the meaning behind them.

22 Veterans from across the country took part in the display, which also features audio explaining the medium of tattooing.

Newcastle Councillor CAROLE DUNCAN is encouraging Novocastrians to get along to the exhibition, especially in the lead up to ANZAC day.