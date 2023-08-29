Lake Macquarie Council looking at Myuna development application with fine-toothed comb

Lake Macquarie Council has decided to go through the development application for the former Myuna Bay sport and recreation centre with a fine-toothed comb.

The NSW Government lodged a development application with Council for the demolition of all the structures, minor earthworks and the decommissioning of water, electrical and sewer services at the site at the start of August.

The centre was closed four years ago due to concerns about the risk posed by the nearby coal ash dam which services the Eraring Power Station.

The power station is currently undertaking an Embankment Stabilisation Project that could mitigate the concerns that forced the closure – that project is due to be complete next year.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser used a Mayoral Minute at last night’s Council meeting to suggest Council call up the development application and go through it properly.

“Proper consideration needs to be given to the longer-term risks associated with the ash dam and the prospects of the Myuna Bay site again becoming available for community use,” Cr Fraser said.

“While Council is unable to refuse, or include conditions on an approval of the application, without the agreement of the relevant Minister, this will provide an opportunity for the elected Council to give consideration to outstanding questions it has in relation to the site.”

The NSW Government’s development application is available for public feedback until September 1.