General Sir Peter Cosgrove discusses his new book ‘You Shouldn’t Have Joined’.

Richard & Kim spoke with General Sir Peter Cosgrove about his new memoir ‘You Shouldn’t Have Joined’. Sir Peter will be discuss the book with Scott Bevan at Reading Cinemas Maitland on Thursday 26th at 6.00pm. Tickets can be purchased through the Maitland Council website.

