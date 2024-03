Lake Macquarie council is today launching seven new electrical vehicle chargers across the city.

The council says the city has had a surge of more than 140 per cent in electrical vehicle uptake in the past 12 months.

The EV chargers form part of a pilot program run by the Federal Government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency in partnership with Intellihub and Lake Macquarie City Council.

Lake Macquarie City Council is one of eight councils involved in the project.