Get Hot ‘n Saucy this June long weekend with Smoke in Broke

Tony Vidray talks with Randi Thraves Co-owner of Smoking Hot ‘n Saucy regarding the Smoke in Broke Festival.

Head over to Broke for an unforgettable weekend filled with the finest BBQ, vibrant live music, and fantastic company. It’s more than just a feast; it’s an opportunity to create lasting memories with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on the fun — Tickets are selling like hotcakes—secure yours now and experience the ultimate BBQ bash! https://www.smokeinbroke.com/

Listen to the podcast below: