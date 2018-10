Richard & Kim spoke to the mayor of Dubbo, Ben Shields, about the buzz around town with Harry & Meghan visiting today. They will spend the day visiting the local Royal Flying Doctor Service base, a drought – stricken farm and a local school. Locals will also have the chance to meet the Royal couple at a community picnic. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Ben-Shields-Royal-visit-.mp3