Today is White Ribbon Day, Australia’s campaign to prevent domestic violence against women. Richard & Kim spoke to the convenor and ambassador for White Ribbon Day,Jon Chin. A White Ribbon breakfast will be held at Wests New Lambton next Friday 30th November at 6:30am. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Jon-Chin-.mp3