Richard & Kim spoke with Newcastle Herald sports Journalist, Barry Toohey, about an alleged altercation that is being investigated by police involving Knights prop Jacob Saifiti. It happened outside of a Newcastle establishment over the weekend and has left Saifiti in hospital with a fractured leg. The injury could potentially see him sidelined for up to three months.