Featured, Richard and Kim Actor Christopher Atkins reflects on fame and his new role in Ladies Night shannaMay 29, 2019 3:22 amMay 29, 2019 Richard & Kim spoke with American actor, famous for his role in Blue Lagoon, Christopher Atkins about his new role in the hilarious comedy ‘ Ladies Night’ which is on Tuesday 4th June at Wests New Lambton. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Christopher-Atkins-.mp3 Entertainment Previous ArticleGraeme Hughes with an update on Gavin Robertson’s condition after surgery for brain cancer.Next ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – May 24